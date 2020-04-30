French President on Friday said that Britain's "credibility" was on the line in post-Brexit rows.

LONDON (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that Britain s "credibility" was on the line in post-Brexit rows on Northern Ireland and fishing rights, in an interview with the Financial Times.

"When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility," he told the newspaper.

London and Paris are locked in a row over fishing rights in British waters, with France angry that not all of its boats received licences.

Britain is also holding talks with the European Union about the implementation of the Brexit pact on Northern Ireland, and is threatening to blow up the deal altogether unless Brussels accepts its demands for changes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed earlier Friday to defend UK interests in the worsening dispute with France over fishing rights, but emphasised the historical strength of cross-Channel ties.

Macron told the FT that "we need to respect each other and respect the word that has been given" on both issues.

