World's oldest person dies at 114

(Web Desk) - Juan Vicente Perez Mora, a Venezuelan citizen who was recognized by Guinness World Records in 2022 as the world's oldest man, passed away on April 2.

“Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man on Feb 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

He worked as a farmer providing assistance to his father and brothers on sugar cane and coffee harvesting.

He was born in the town of El Cobre, in the Andean state of Tachira on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children.

“At the age of five, he started working with his dad and brothers and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting,” a 2022 Guinness statement said.

He went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still being a farmer.

