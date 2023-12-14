'Hunks and Hounds' calendar pairs bodybuilders with rescue pups

WeirdNews WeirdNews 'Hunks and Hounds' calendar pairs bodybuilders with rescue pups

The photos feature muscled men posing with delightful rescue dogs

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Dec 2023 14:27:10 PKT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A calendar that pairs legends from the world of bodybuilding with cute pups to raise funds for animal rescue is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the release of its 2024 edition.

The photos in "Hunks and Hounds" feature muscled men posing with delightful rescue dogs.

Behind the making of the calendar is New York-based celebrity photographer and dog rescue advocate Mike Ruiz, in collaboration with Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue founder, Emily Gear.

"Every county, every city - almost everywhere in this country - has an animal shelter full of animals. And, if you don't realise that, then you don't know that they're waiting there for homes and some of them suffer because of it," said Gear.

Shelter Animals Count estimates that the US shelter population has grown during 2023, and that there are nearly 245,000 additional pets waiting in the shelter system this holiday season compared to last year.

For Ruiz, producing the calendar is probably the most gratifying part of his year. All sales from it go to Louie's Legacy, the organisation says.

"We've been able to save thousands of dogs literally from producing this calendar," he said.

Debby DeLuca, of Staten Island, is a proud foster-turned-adopter of this year's Mr November - a Boston Terrier named Vito.

"Vito is a superstar... He worked out for the calendar," said a smiling DeLuca.