World's oldest living land animal celebrates 191st birthday

St Helena, South Carolina (Web Desk) - The world's oldest living land animal, a tortoise named Jonathan, celebrated his 191st birthday on the island of St Helena -- but he might be much older.

Jonathan's exact age is unknown, but he was at least 50 years old when he was brought to the island from the Seychelles in 1882, making him at least 191 years old, and possibly much older, Guinness World Records announced.

Jonathan is the world's oldest living land animal, as well as the oldest turtle/chelonian in recorded history.

He is a Seychelles giant tortoise, a species with an average lifespan of about 150 years.

"In spite of losing his sense of smell and being virtually blind from cataracts, his appetite remains keen," veterinarian Joe Hollins told GWR.

"He is still being hand-fed once a week with a fortifying helping of fruit and vegetables by a small, dedicated team. This not only supplements his calories but provides those essential drivers of his metabolism: vitamins, minerals, and trace elements."

Jonathan has lived at Plantation House, the residence of St. Helena's governor, for 141 years.