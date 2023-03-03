Thailand's Chalong Pakdeevijit named world's oldest TV director
WeirdNews
Pakdeevijit is currently working on his next TV miniseries, titled Kan Song Pandin.
THAINLAND (Web Desk) - A 91-year-old Thai man was dubbed the world's oldest TV director by Guinness World Records after completing his most recent project.
Chalong Pakdeevijit, a film and TV director known as the "King of Action" in Thailand, became the world's oldest TV director when his 18-episode miniseries, Skyraider, completed airing last year, Guinness World Records announced.
Pakdeevijit, born March 18, 1931, began his film career as a cameraman in 1950, and directed his first movie, Jao Insee, in 1968.
The director gained prominence in the 1970s with his Thong series of action films.
Pakdeevijit's father was a film director and producer, and all of his brothers also work in the film industry, he said.
Pakdeevijit is currently working on his next TV miniseries, titled Kan Song Pandin.