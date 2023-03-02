Person hired to promote new 'Scream' movie prompts 911 calls

Scream VI, the latest film in the series, releases March 10.

02 March,2023 01:52 pm

CALIFORNIA (Web Desk) - A person dressed as the "Ghostface" killer from the Scream franchise prompted multiple 911 calls in California, but police said the person was hired to promote the latest installment in the franchise.

The Sonoma Police Department said multiple 911 calls were placed Monday morning about a personal standing on a street corner next to Sonoma Plaza while dressed in the iconic horror costume.

"This individual has been contacted and was hired by a company through Paramount to promote the new Scream movie," the department said in a Facebook post.

Sonoma has a history with the franchise -- scenes for the original 1996 Scream movie were filmed across Sonoma County, including the area near Sonoma Square.