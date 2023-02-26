Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door

WeirdNews WeirdNews Moose takes up residence outside Utah ranger office's front door

The post advised potential visitors to call ahead before approaching the office.

26 February,2023 02:14 pm

UTAH (Web Desk) - The US Forest Service is warning visitors to a ranger district office in Utah to beware of a young bull moose that has claimed the building's front door as his territory.

The U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said in a Facebook post that the moose has been lingering around the building for several days and is not shy about taking a rest right outside the front door.

Officials wrote the moose "has claimed the front door to the Evanston Ranger Station and the tree right in front."

The post advised potential visitors to call ahead before approaching the office.

"He does hang around the building all day," the post said.