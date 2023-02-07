D'yan Forest named world's oldest female comedian at 88

07 February,2023 10:11 am

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - An 88-year-old woman who still regularly performs stand-up comedy was dubbed the world's oldest comedian (female) by Guinness World Records.

Diana Shulman, aka D'yan Forest, was certified as the world's oldest female comedian at the age of 87 years and 201 days, Guinness World Records said.

Shulman, now 88, said she worked as a musician for decades, but pivoted to comedy when the demand for her musical talents waned in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

"And so, I finally asked a friend of mine, 'How do you get into comedy?' and she put me right in the show and after three weeks people laughed at me. I was amazed and I've been doing it ever since for 20 years," Shulman said during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Shulman was awarded the Guinness World Record after the death of her friend and fellow performer, Ruth Miller, who was six months older than Shulman.

"I mean what a tragedy? But what a lucky break for me," Shulman joked.