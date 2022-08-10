‘Enraged’ bride beats groom after he refuses to eat from her hand

10 August,2022 09:15 pm

Everyone in attendance at an Indian wedding was surprised recently when the bride and groom began fighting while seated side by side at the mandap for the wedding rituals.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media after it was shared.

In the video, the bride can be seen reaching out to feed the groom. However, the groom, however, stopped her. This irritated the bride, and the couple begins to pull and shove one another.

