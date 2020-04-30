Sadeq previously earned a Guinness World Record by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand.

(Web Desk) - An Iraqi man with a talent for balance broke a Guinness World Record by assembling seven M&M’s into a tower.

Ibrahim Sadeq, 29, attempted the feat, which has become an unusually competitive Guinness World Records category, with a Guinness adjudicator on hand in Nasiriyha.

Sadeq was able to stack the candies into a tower of seven M&M’s, beating the previous record set by Australian Brendan Kelbie, 22, who stacked six of the candies.

Sadeq previously earned a Guinness World Record by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand.