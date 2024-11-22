IHC serves notices to Ministry of Interior, PTA on VPNs ban

Pleader requested the court to declare the notification a violation of fundamental rights.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court has issued notices to the Ministry of Interior and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on an application against VPNs ban.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard an application filed by citizen Mubashar Qayyum against VPNs ban.

The applicant contended that he was affected by the federal government’s decision of ban on the VPNs usage and the government had already completely banned social media site, X.

Applicant’s lawyer pleaded the court to annul the Ministry of Interior’s notification issued on November 15 on the VPNs ban.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing for an indefinite time, issuing notices to the Ministry of Interior and PTA.

