SAP extends CEO Klein's contract until 2028

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 May 2024 21:09:22 PKT

BERLIN (Reuters) - SAP has prolonged CEO Christian Klein's contract for a further three years, extending it to the end of 2028, the German software company announced on Monday.

In addition, Klein was named chairman of the executive board after previously serving as its speaker, said SAP, one of Europe's biggest tech firms.

Klein, who started his career at SAP in 1999 as a student, "has consistently driven SAP's transformation to a cloud company", said Hasso Plattner, chairman of the supervisory board and one of the company's founders.

"We are convinced that this will lay the foundation for SAP's continued growth in a highly dynamic IT industry," he added.