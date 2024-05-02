WhatsApp to roll out 'event planning' feature in groups and communities

(Web Desk) - In a bid to bolster its group messaging capabilities, WhatsApp has decided to unveil a new feature designed to simplify event planning within group chats.

This latest addition aims to facilitate seamless coordination for both virtual and in-person gatherings, catering to the needs of friends, organizations, and communities alike.

Initially debuting within WhatsApp Communities groups, the event feature marks a significant evolution for the Meta-owned chat platform, drawing comparisons to popular collaboration tools like Teams or Slack.

With this update, members of a group can effortlessly organize various events such as birthday parties, work meetings, and more, akin to traditional e-vite services that leverage email invitations.

Key highlights of the new events feature include the ability to pin events to a group's information page, providing easy access for all members. Additionally, each event will have its own dedicated chat thread, facilitating discussions, RSVPs, and logistical arrangements.

This ensures that participants can communicate efficiently, whether confirming attendance, offering excuses for absence, or coordinating contributions like refreshments.

Moreover, WhatsApp is introducing enhanced functionality for "Announcement Groups," enabling members to engage with announcements by adding comments and feedback for group admins.

Notably, these replies will be kept minimized, with the chat muted by default, allowing individuals to participate in discussions without overwhelming others with notifications.

WhatsApp Communities, which serves as the foundation for these new features, offers a Slack or Discord-like environment within the chat app.

This feature encompasses distinct message threads, group administration tools, and announcement functions, further enhancing the platform's utility for various communities and organizations.

Leveraging WhatsApp's robust 32-person video calling capabilities, Communities also facilitates seamless transitions from text-based discussions to face-to-face interactions.

While the events feature is currently exclusive to WhatsApp Communities, it is slated for a wider rollout to all groups in the coming months.

With these innovations, WhatsApp continues to refine its group messaging experience, empowering users to stay connected, organized, and engaged across a myriad of social and professional contexts.