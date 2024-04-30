Google to establish 50 smart schools in Pakistan

Technology Technology Google to establish 50 smart schools in Pakistan

Schools will be established in Islamabad

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 21:25:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Google for Education team, alongside its local partner Tech Valley, recently convened with the Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to present forthcoming plans for Pakistan’s education sector.

According to the details, 50 smart schools in Islamabad will be equipped with 30,000 Google for Education IDs which includes features, powered by AI, like practice sets and a suite of digital tools for enhanced collaboration and productivity.

During the meeting, discussions extended to several upcoming initiatives, including teacher workshops on Google for Education tools, the establishment of a public Google Reference School, the training of 2000 youths in job-ready skills through Google Career Certificates, and the potential collaboration on hosting an Edutech event with the Ministry of Federal Education in Pakistan.