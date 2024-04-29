Mysterious 'flying cylinder' caught on camera over New York

The skies over LaGuardia Airport became the center of attention

(Web Desk) - A mysterious object flying in the skies of New York City has gone viral on social media and is being pegged as another sighting of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO).

The skies over LaGuardia Airport became the center of attention last month when Michelle Reyes, a passenger aboard a commercial flight on March 25, reported seeing an unusual object from her airplane window.

Reyes alerted authorities about what she perceived might be a safety hazard, and immediately emailed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"The first thing I did was email the FAA to let them know what I saw," Reyes disclosed during an interview with US-baseed broadcaster NewsNation.

Unfortunately, her concerns went unacknowledged as she received no response from the FAA.

The footage caught the eye of Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutual UFO Network in Ohio, who conducted an analysis for The New York Post.

After reviewing the video, Wertman concluded that the object was neither a news helicopter, a drone, nor a military-operated aircraft.

He pointed out that the object's altitude, shape, and proximity to a major commercial flight path made these possibilities highly unlikely.

"Drones aren’t supposed to fly at that altitude legally," Wertman explained, adding that if the object were related to military or law enforcement activities, it would typically not operate so close to a heavily trafficked air route.

His assessment raised concerns about the potential risks posed by such unidentified objects.

Wertman, who has spent years studying potential extraterrestrial visitations, suggested that the mysterious cylinder could represent a significant hazard to aviation safety.

The incident has left both aviation experts and federal officials puzzled, prompting calls for a more thorough investigation into the nature of the object and its origins.

UFO sightings have been common in the US, however, the Pentagon has so far found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

In a new report in March this year, it clarified that most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena.

The investigation was led by the agency's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and follows the 2022 announcement that there is no such alien origin to these sightings.