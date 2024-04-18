Is cloud seeding to blame for Dubai's biblical rain?

(Web Desk) - Torrential rain across the United Arab Emirates has prompted flight cancellations, forced schools to shut and brought traffic to a standstill.

But has cloud seeding played a role in it? Let's understand it in detail below.

The UAE, located in one of the hottest and driest regions on earth, is one of the pioneers in using cloud seeding technology to increase precipitation, which remains at less than 100 millimetres (3.9 inches) annually on average in the Persian Gulf region.

The main aim of the deployment of this technology is to fulfil the water demands of a growing population and the economy, which has been diversifying into tourism and other areas.

Apart from the UAE, other countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and Oman, deploy similar technology to increase precipitation in their countries.

What is cloud seeding or artificial rain?

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, is a weather modification technique aimed at stimulating precipitation.

This process involves the introduction of substances, such as silver iodide or potassium iodide, into clouds using aircraft or helicopters.

These particles help in the condensation of water vapour and the formation of raindrops or ice crystals - leading to cloud formation and subsequent rainfall.

The success of cloud seeding relies on specific meteorological conditions, including the presence of moisture-laden clouds and suitable wind patterns.

The main objective of the process is to stimulate rainfall in targeted regions or mitigate drought conditions. This intriguing method is employed to influence weather patterns for agricultural, environmental, and water resource management objectives.

How cloud seeding works

Clouds are full of tiny water droplets or ice crystals. These form when water vapour condenses around particles like dust or salt in the air.

Through the process of cloud seeding, certain chemicals such as silver iodide are introduced into the atmosphere which induces freezing within these clouds and causes rain.

The cloud seeding operation is carried out using small, slow-moving aircraft that disperse the chemicals into the clouds.

High-speed planes are not suitable for this task as they would not be able to effectively spray the chemicals. Planes usually fly under the clouds for the dispersion process, although there can be challenges in navigating above the clouds.

Can cloud seeding cause flash floods?

With the benefits of providing water through rainfall, the process of cloud seeding also poses several risks.

The rain meant for one region might be diverted, causing drought elsewhere, with the deployment of cloud seeding.

The areas where the cloud seeding method is deployed usually do not have the infrastructure to accommodate the additional rainfall which often results in floods and destruction.

According to scientists, the use of the chemical silver iodide also has long-term effects on the ecosystem.

The method can lead to acidification of the oceans, ozone layer depletion and an increase in the levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Silver is a heavy, toxic metal, and it harms the health of plants, humans and animals.