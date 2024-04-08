Canada's Trudeau announces package of AI investment measures

A budget of C$2.4 billion will be allocated to computing and researchers

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Sunday said the upcoming budget will include a C$2.4 billion ($1.77 billion) package of measures that invest in the country's artificial intelligence (AI) sector, according to a news release.

The measures include a C$2 billion investment to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada's AI researchers, start-ups, and scale-ups, the news release said. Canada's budget is due to be tabled on April 16.

“The rapid advance of generative AI today will unlock immense economic potential for Canada, significantly improving productivity and reducing the time workers have to spend on repetitive tasks,” the country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said in an April 7 statement.

“AI will help us build a fairer future with more jobs, more growth and even more homes. That’s what we’re focused on. Fairness for every generation,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Montreal Sunday.