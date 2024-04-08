Iftar Time Ramadan 28
Lahore
LHR
06:28 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:53 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:36 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:42 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:57 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Canada's Trudeau announces package of AI investment measures

Canada's Trudeau announces package of AI investment measures

Technology

A budget of C$2.4 billion will be allocated to computing and researchers

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau on Sunday said the upcoming budget will include a C$2.4 billion ($1.77 billion) package of measures that invest in the country's artificial intelligence (AI) sector, according to a news release.

The measures include a C$2 billion investment to build and provide access to computing capabilities and technological infrastructure for Canada's AI researchers, start-ups, and scale-ups, the news release said. Canada's budget is due to be tabled on April 16. 

“The rapid advance of generative AI today will unlock immense economic potential for Canada, significantly improving productivity and reducing the time workers have to spend on repetitive tasks,” the country’s prime minister Justin Trudeau said in an April 7 statement.

“AI will help us build a fairer future with more jobs, more growth and even more homes. That’s what we’re focused on. Fairness for every generation,” Trudeau said at a press conference in Montreal Sunday.

Related Topics
Artificial-Intelligence
Canada
Technology



Advertisement

Related News