Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflights is all set to aboard 90-year-old astronaut Ed Dwight

Ed Dwight was selected by US President John F. Kennedy

(Web Desk) - Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin revealed plans for the its 25th mission of its New Shepard rocket, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

The mission is set to carry Ed Dwight, the 90-year-old trailblazing figure who was once selected to become the nation's first Black astronaut.

Dwight's inclusion in the mission is made possible through sponsorship from Space for Humanity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to democratizing access to space travel.

Born in segregated Kansas in 1933, Dwight's journey to the space is a testament to resilience and perseverance. As an Air Force pilot, he distinguished himself as the only Black officer to meet the stringent criteria for astronaut candidacy.

Despite being chosen by President John F. Kennedy's administration to train as the nation's inaugural Black astronaut, Dwight was ultimately not selected for NASA's program.

Following his tenure in the military, Dwight pursued a career in sculpture after earning his Master of Fine Arts from the University of Denver.

National Geographic's documentary "The Space Race" brought attention to the overlooked contributions of early Black astronauts, reigniting public interest in their stories.

Joining Dwight on this historic journey are a diverse group of individuals selected for the six-member crew. Mason Angel, founder of Industrious Ventures VC firm; Sylvain Chiron, founder of Brasserie Mont Blanc brewing company; Kenneth Hess, a pioneering software engineer; Carol Schaller, a retired CPA; and Gopi Thotakura, a seasoned pilot, will embark on this extraordinary adventure.