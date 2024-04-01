LHC seeks response in 'X' suspension case by April 18

Plea filed by journalist Hafiz Shakir Mehmood against X suspension

LAHORE (Dunya news) - Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the respondents to submit arguments in social media X suspension case.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan heard the miscellaneous plea filed by journalist Hafiz Shakir Mehmood against X suspension.

During the hearing, petitioner's councel advocate Azhar Siddique submitted the arguments in the case on the behalf of petitioner.

Counsel stated that X has been suspended since last two months.

He added that Interior Ministry directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for suspension of X as per notification of Feb 17.

Counsel asserted Interior Ministry didn’t has any jurisdiction to suspend social media site X services.

Afterwards, court has sought the response from opposition parties in the case by Apr 18 by issuing notices to respondents.

