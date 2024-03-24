OpenAI's Sora to enter Hollywood revolutionizing the filmmaking

Sora is an AI-powered text to video generator

(Web Desk) - Upcoming significant gatherings are set to unfold in Hollywood next week as OpenAI ventures into the scene to showcase the capabilities of its "Sora" software to various stakeholders including studios, talent agencies, and media executives.

According to Bloomberg's report, OpenAI is keen on familiarizing more filmmakers with Sora, a text-to-video generator that holds the potential to revolutionize the filmmaking process.

Already having witnessed its demonstration, producer Tyler Perry was deeply impressed, leading him to temporarily halt his intentions for an $800 million expansion of his Atlanta-based studio.

“Being told that it can do all of these things is one thing, but actually seeing the capabilities, it was mind-blowing,” he said in an earlier interview.

While the businessman in him sees the opportunity, he also expressed worries about the people who work in the business. “There’s got to be some sort of regulations in order to protect us. If not, I just don’t see how we survive.”

Sora probably to be released to the public later this year.

Bloomberg reports that OpenAI’s discussions are just the latest round of talks, according to sources familiar with them.

A company spokesperson gave Bloomberg a vaguely worded response on its plans: “OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of working in collaboration with industry through a process of iterative deployment – rolling out AI advances in phases – in order to ensure safe implementation and to give people an idea of what’s on the horizon. We look forward to an ongoing dialogue with artists and creatives.”

OpenAI's anticipation for this anticipated "exchange" with creative professionals contrasts with potentially subdued enthusiasm from the creative community.

Hollywood has been rightfully apprehensive about artificial intelligence, particularly regarding discussions surrounding its potential to substitute writers, actors, and effects artists.

AI notably influenced negotiations during the Hollywood writer's strike last year.