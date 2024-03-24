Dubai to start world's first air taxi

American company Joby Aviation is partnering up with Dubai Government

Published On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 09:15:18 PKT

(Web Desk) - Dubai is known as the city of future, innovation and luxury for the right reasons. United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Dubai is all geared up to start the first flying taxi in the world.

The California-based air-taxi company Joby Aviation revealed that it has entered into an agreement with the Dubai government to commence air taxi operations in the Dubai starting in 2026, with initial operations possibly starting as soon as next year.

The aircraft can accommodate a pilot and up to four passengers, capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 mph. The air taxi could transport passengers from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah in just 10 minutes, compared to the current 45-minute car journey.

Joby has identified multiple sites for takeoff and landing, which include Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai Downtown.

The introduction of such a vehicle would indeed revolutionize transportation, especially in urban areas where traffic congestion is a significant issue.

By offering a significantly faster alternative to ground transportation, Joby's air taxi could greatly reduce travel times and congestion on the roads.

In addition to the time savings, air taxis could also offer benefits such as reduced environmental impact (especially if they are electrically powered) and increased convenience for travelers.

The concept of air taxis holds great promise for transforming urban mobility, offering a faster, more efficient, and potentially more sustainable mode of transportation.