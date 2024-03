Apple held talks with China's Baidu over AI for its devices

Fri, 22 Mar 2024 18:05:23 PKT

(Reuters) - Apple held preliminary talks with Baidu about using the Chinese company's generative artificial-intelligence technology in its devices in China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

US-listed shares of Baidu rose 5% in premarket trading.

Apple and Baidu did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.