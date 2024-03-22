Iftar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
Lahore
LHR
06:17 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:45 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:23 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:29 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:47 PM
Meta's Instagram down for thousands in US, Downdetector shows

Technology

Users unable to login and load feed

(Reuters/Web Desk) - Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Users in Pakistan also reported the same problem to access the instagram. Users were unable to login and access their accounts, it was logged out automatically. 

More than 5,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, Downdetector's data showed.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. 

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

 

