US weighs sanctioning Huawei's Chinese chip network

Sehar Timings Mar 21 - Ramazan 10
Lahore
LHR
04:43 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:17 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:46 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:51 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:14 AM
(Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering blacklisting several Chinese semiconductor firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co (HWT.UL), Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies that could be blacklisted include chipmakers Qingdao Si'En, SwaySure, and Shenzhen Pensun Technology Co, the report said, adding that US officials are also weighing sanctions on memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc.
 

