OpenAI unveils its innovative 'figure 1' humanoid robot

Robot surpasses human abilities

(Web Desk) - OpenAI, in collaboration with the AI robotics startup Figure, has officially released updated footage of 'Figure 1' showcasing a fusion of ChatGPT and a humanoid robot.

Imagine a scenario where billions of humanoid robots are integrated into both workplaces and households, aiming to undertake tasks that humans may be reluctant to perform due to a scarcity of available workers.

In this envisioned world, a humanoid robot, referred to as Figure 01, describes its surroundings in a manner reminiscent of a human, detailing objects like a red apple on a plate, cups on a drying rack, and a person standing nearby with their hand resting on the table.

Upon the human's request for something to eat, Figure 01 promptly hands them the apple. Subsequently, the human introduces some litter into the environment and instructs the robot to explain its actions while also cleaning up the trash.

Although there is a slight delay as the robot processes the instructions, it flawlessly carries out the command, showcasing its ability to both comprehend and execute tasks effectively.

The footage features the robot answering questions, engaging in reasoning, and demonstrating its physical capabilities, such as handing an apple.

According to the company, the robot possesses multiple abilities akin to humans. It can provide critical arguments, clarify statements, engage in discussions, and recall past events.

It's worth noting the increasing developments in AI tools and software, with investors vying to invest in AI ventures.

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, has also developed a humanoid robot called 'Optimus,' capable of performing tasks typically done by factory workers.

However, a US report has warned about the serious threat posed by AI, including the potential for nuclear weapons and the risk of human extinction.

The report recommends implementing policy measures regarding the training and development of AI tools up to certain thresholds.

