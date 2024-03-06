Spain temporarily blocks Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning venture Worldcoin

Technology Technology Spain temporarily blocks Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning venture Worldcoin

Spain temporarily blocks Sam Altman's eyeball-scanning venture Worldcoin

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 19:21:53 PKT

(Reuters) - Spain has temporarily blocked Sam Altman's cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, as global scrutiny rises over the perceived privacy risks from the venture that scans irises in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency.

The AEPD, Spain's data protection regulator, said on Wednesday it demanded Worldcoin immediately cease the collection of personal information and stop using data it has already gathered.

The move followed several complaints regarding insufficient information, the collection of data from minors or withdrawal of consent is not allowed, the agency said.

"The processing of biometric data ... entails high risks for people's rights, taking into account their sensitive nature," it said. The ban has a maximum validity period of three months.

Worldcoin did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Almost 2.3 million people globally have signed up to have their irises scanned by Worldcoin's "orb" devices.

The project has drawn criticism from privacy campaigners from Argentina to Germany over the collection, storage and use of personal data.

Worldcoin has said the biometric data is either deleted or stored in encrypted form and that it is "committed" to working with regulators.

Altman says its ID will allow users to, among other things, prove online that they are human, notably in a future world dominated by artificial intelligence.

The project has been backed by some of the most prominent names in the venture capital industry, including a16z Crypto and Bain Capital Crypto.