Facebook's Meta fined for breaches of Italian gambling ads ban
Technology
ROME (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O), the parent company of Facebook, has become the latest tech company to be fined in Italy for breaches of a ban on the advertising of gambling.
Meta has been fined 5.85 million euros ($6.45 million) in connection with profiles and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as sponsored content that promoted either betting or games with cash prizes, communications watchdog AGCOM said in a statement on Friday.
There was no immediate comment from Meta.