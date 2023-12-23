Facebook's Meta fined for breaches of Italian gambling ads ban

Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023

ROME (Reuters) - Meta Platforms (META.O), the parent company of Facebook, has become the latest tech company to be fined in Italy for breaches of a ban on the advertising of gambling.

Meta has been fined 5.85 million euros ($6.45 million) in connection with profiles and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, as well as sponsored content that promoted either betting or games with cash prizes, communications watchdog AGCOM said in a statement on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from Meta.