AI at your door. Is there anything to worry?

AI's impacts are far and wide, so striking right balance will be key for a better future

Sat, 16 Dec 2023

By Freeha Tariq



Most of you must be aware of how fast AI – Artificial Intelligence – is making strides in several spheres of life. But very few could tell how furious it will prove in times to come.

The past decade has seen tremendous impetus in its progress in many fields and industries.

As the world is set to ring in 2024, AI promises to revolutionise many things – perhaps the very way of life. Those who are working on it or have knowledge of the intricacies of technology are unsure of what tomorrow will bring.

The concerns emanate whether AI will replace humans in almost all walks of life, gobble up jobs and endanger lives of human beings. Whether this is true or not, certain flaws in the system are too glaring to be ignored.

So, should we be worried about it? Let’s have a glimpse of what AI is doing right now and what we can do to mitigate its drawbacks.

Neither good nor bad

AI has picked up gigantic pace during the past few years and can be considered both a boon and a bane. Technology, like any other thing, is neither good nor bad in itself - it is what we make of it.

Several notable aspects that are contributing to the AI revolution are deep learning and machine learning. They have been a driving force behind many recent AI breakthroughs.

Neural networks with numerous layers (deep neural networks) have proven highly effective in tasks such as image and speech recognition, natural language processing, and more.

Likewise, progress in NLP (Natural Language Processing) has led to significant improvements in language understanding and generation. This has fuelled advancements in chatbots, virtual assistants, language translation, and sentiment analysis.

Furthermore, AI has enhanced computer vision as applications have made strides in image and video analysis, enabling facial recognition, object detection, and autonomous vehicles.

Reinforcement learning has shown promise in training AI systems to make decisions by learning through trial and error. It has been applied in areas such as game playing, robotics, and optimisation problems.

AI as healer

AI is making significant contributions to healthcare through applications such as medical image analysis, drug discovery, personalised medicine, and predictive analytics.

Problem solving

The intersection of quantum computing and AI is an emerging area that holds the potential to solve complex problems more efficiently, particularly in optimisation and machine learning tasks.

Societal challenges

There's a growing focus on using AI to address societal challenges, including environmental issues, poverty, education, and healthcare in developing regions.

These trends collectively contribute to the ongoing revolution in AI, and the field continues to evolve with new breakthroughs and applications. It's essential to stay updated on the latest developments to fully grasp the current state of AI.

Writing - promises and pitfalls

While AI has shown significant advancements and capabilities in various areas, its impact on the content writing field has been proving a game-changer in many ways.

AI tools can automate certain repetitive and time-consuming tasks for writers, such as grammar and spell checks, generating suggestions for improving writing style, or even helping with basic content creation.

This can save writers’ time, allowing them to focus on more creative and complex aspects of their work. However, it's important to note that these tools are typically used as aids rather than replacements for human creativity and critical thinking.

The use of AI in content generation raises concerns about plagiarism. Writers must be aware of the ethical considerations when utilising AI tools to ensure that the content produced is original and complies with ethical standards.

There are also concerns about job displacement due to automation. However, it's important to recognise that AI is more likely to augment human capabilities than replace them entirely.

The quality of content generated by AI tools varies, and there are limitations in terms of understanding context, nuance, and the emotional depth that human writers can bring to their work. Human creativity and emotional intelligence remain crucial aspects of writing that AI struggles to replicate fully.

There's apprehension that excessive reliance on the use of AI tools could lead to a reduction in demand for human writers, potentially impacting the livelihoods of those working in the writing and publishing industries.

Authors worry about issues such as plagiarism, unauthorised use of AI-generated content, and the potential for AI to be used unethically in manipulating public opinion or spreading misinformation.

AI systems may struggle to fully comprehend the subtleties of language and emotion inherent in human communication. Authors may worry that AI-generated content lacks the depth and richness that comes from a deep understanding of the human experience.

Authors are also apprehensive that the widespread use of AI in content creation could lead to a perception that writing is a task that can be easily automated, potentially devaluing the craft of writing and the expertise that skilled authors bring to their work.

Unintended consequences and the way out

The use of AI in creative processes raises many concerns about unintended consequences. Authors may worry about the potential for biases in AI algorithms, the unintentional replication of stereotypes, and other issues that may arise from the data used to train AI models.

While these concerns are valid, it's important to note that many writers and creative professionals also see the potential benefits of AI as a tool to enhance creativity, streamline certain tasks, and open up new possibilities for storytelling.

Striking a balance between harnessing the advantages of AI and preserving the unique qualities of human-authored content remains a key challenge for the writing community.

In short, while AI technologies can impact the writing process in various ways, the role of human creativity, critical thinking, and ethical considerations remains indispensable.

Scary scene for writers

Some months ago news circulated about artificial intelligence that created havoc in the literary world that thousands of books were used without authors' permission in the training process of artificial intelligence systems.

The work of renowned authors had been pilfered from illegal sites without obtaining permission from the writers. Novels, poetry, biographies, memoirs, non-fiction books, etc. had been fed to AI companies like Meta and Bloomberg and possibly OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to teach their generative AI systems how to emulate the established authors.

That irked writers all around the world. They held a strike to get the remuneration.

Remember that the goal is to harness the benefits of AI while preserving the essence of human creativity. By approaching AI as a complementary tool and staying mindful of ethical considerations, writers and AI companies need to strike a healthy balance and navigate the evolving landscape of their writing.

Even actors are afraid of their “digital doubles”. Misuse of technology should not be encouraged. Technology should not overtake its creators.

AI and students

Students nowadays are relying more and more on ChatGPT and other AI tools to complete their homework, papers, and assignments. If not checked, it can hinder the way to creativity and over-reliance may prove detrimental to the learning process.

Need for transparency

Calls for transparency and accountability in AI systems has led to increased focus on explainable AI. Researchers are working on methods to make AI decision-making processes more interpretable and understandable.

As AI systems become more widespread, there's a growing emphasis on addressing ethical concerns and mitigating biases in AI algorithms. Efforts are being made to ensure fairness, accountability, and transparency in AI applications.

Striking balance is the key

Striking a healthy balance in the use of AI for writers involves leveraging technology as a tool while preserving the unique qualities of human creativity and expression.

We should view AI as a supportive tool rather than a replacement for human creativity, retain control over the artistic and narrative elements of work, and use AI tools to increase productivity by automating repetitive tasks, such as proofreading, formatting, and basic research.

This allows us to focus more on the creative aspects of writing. Be aware of ethical considerations when using AI.