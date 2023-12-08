X discusses using Amazon's ad-buying software

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's social media platform X has discussed a potential partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN.O) that would make X ads available on the online retailer's ad-buying software, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.

The social media platform's billionaire owner last month cursed out advertisers that have fled his social media platform X over antisemitic content.

Amazon and X did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Several companies including Comcast (CMCSA.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N) paused their advertisements on the social media site after Musk last month agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.