China's BOE Technology to set up AMOLED production line worth $8.8bn
Technology
The project's products will mainly be high-end touch screens such as those on laptops and tablets
BEIJING (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd (000725.SZ) said on Tuesday that it and partners plan to invest 63 billion yuan ($8.81 billion) to set up AMOLED production line in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.
The project's products will mainly be high-end touch screens such as those on laptops and tablets, BOE said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.