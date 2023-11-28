China's BOE Technology to set up AMOLED production line worth $8.8bn

BEIJING (Reuters) - BOE Technology Group Co Ltd (000725.SZ) said on Tuesday that it and partners plan to invest 63 billion yuan ($8.81 billion) to set up AMOLED production line in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

The project's products will mainly be high-end touch screens such as those on laptops and tablets, BOE said in a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.