YouTube's 'Playables' for premium subscribers only

Technology Technology YouTube's 'Playables' for premium subscribers only

YouTube's ‘Playables’ for premium subscribers only

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 20:57:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - YouTube, owned by Google, is rolling out Playables, a feature designed to attract premium members by enabling them to play games directly on the platform.

Users can access arcade games in the Playables section of the YouTube app or website without any downloads.

The initial game selection includes popular titles like Angry Birds Showdown, Brain Out, and Daily Solitaire, with plans to expand the library.

Playables is currently in beta for a selected group of Premium subscribers, and YouTube aims to broaden its availability in the coming months.

The feature is set to be accessible until March 28, 2024, after which YouTube will assess its performance and make further decisions.

Additionally, YouTube is testing new generative AI features, including Dream Track, an experiment on YouTube Shorts, allowing users to create music tracks with text prompts or hummed tunes, powered by Lyria, Google DeepMind's advanced music generation model.