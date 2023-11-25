Gulf Air exposed to data breach, 'vital operations not affected'

Technology Technology Gulf Air exposed to data breach, 'vital operations not affected'

Gulf Air exposed to data breach, 'vital operations not affected'

Follow on Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 20:10:50 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Gulf Air said its data was breached but its operations and vital systems were not affected, Bahrain's news agency BNA reported on Saturday.

The agency quoted the company as saying that "as a result of this illegal breach some information from the company's email system and customers' database could be compromised" and it added emergency plans were deployed to contain the breach.