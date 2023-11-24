Too many chrome tabs? Google spotted working on AI to help

Chrome seems to be working on new AI features, including automated tab organization

(Web Desk) - Google is hard at work using AI to improve its popular Chrome web browser, and the latest feature to enter the test lab might finally give you some much needed help organizing all those tabs.

X (formerly Twitter) user and Chrome expert @Leopeva64 used developer tools to spot an unreleased new section in Chrome's settings called “Advanced,” which now has an option called “Autofill Helper” within it. It’s not exactly clear what the autofill feature does, but Leopeva64 writes that it was originally called “compose,” which alludes to AI writing capabilities.

The section URL is chrome://settings/ai, indicating that the autofill feature, as well as other features to potentially join the list, could use AI.

Among those features could be an AI tab organization feature called organize, which could automatically order browser tabs based on use and category.

Leopeva 64 saw organize under development as an automatic pop-up that sorted browser tabs after a user hit or exceeded a certain number of pages open.

Organize would automatically categorize tabs into groups and allow the user to rename them.

A feature like organize could be useful now that the holiday shopping season is in full swing and shoppers presumably have plenty of tabs open as they shop for everything from toys to phones to games.

