Musk's Starlink secures $90 mln contract to offer free internet in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk, has secured a 1.56 billion peso ($89.80 million) contract to offer free internet in Mexico until the end of 2026, a Mexican government official said on Wednesday.

Musk's company won the contract as it offered the best prices in the public tender offer, Carlos Emiliano Calderon, coordinator of Mexico's digital strategy, said at a regular government morning press conference.

Mexico has signed contracts for free internet with nine companies, including Starlink, Calderon added.

Starlink is also set to provide infrastructure for Mexico's state energy firm through December 2026, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The contract to work with Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is valued at between 887.5 million pesos and 1.8 billion pesos.