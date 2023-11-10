Truckmaker Volvo to buy Proterra's battery business for $210 mln

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Volvo (VOLVb.ST) said on Friday it had won an auction for the battery business of troubled Proterra in the United States with a $210 million bid.

The auction was part of the electric vehicle part supplier's ongoing US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection process.

Volvo said in a statement it aimed to finalise the acquisition, which is pending approval by the bankruptcy court, early next year.