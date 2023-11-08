Did you know Elon Musk's son has an Indian connect?

Technology Technology Did you know Elon Musk's son has an Indian connect?

Musk says his son Shivon Zilis shares middle name ‘Chandrasekhar’ to pay tribute to Indian physicist

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 Nov 2023 01:04:34 PKT

(Web Desk) - Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had an unexpected encounter with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, during the global AI summit hosted by the UK.

Chandrasekhar took to the microblogging platform X to share an interesting fact from his activities at the summit, when he "bumped" into Elon Musk and learned something intriguing about Musk's family.

According to Chandrasekhar, during their brief encounter, Elon Musk mentioned that his son, with Shivon Zilis, shares the middle name "Chandrasekhar”.

This unique middle name is a tribute to the renowned 1983 Nobel physicist, Professor S. Chandrasekhar, whose contributions to the field of astrophysics and his groundbreaking work on the evolution of massive stars have left an indelible mark on the scientific community.

Chandrasekhar's social media post included a photo with Elon Musk, capturing the moment when he bumped into Musk at the AI Safety Summit, held at Bletchley Park in the UK.

The Global AI Summit serves as a prominent platform where policymakers, investors, and innovators converge to engage in discussions related to artificial intelligence.

The summit facilitates conversations about the current state of AI, investment opportunities, commitments to AI technology, and the governance of AI advancements.

As a representative of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar participated in the two-day summit, showcasing India's commitment to exploring and contributing to the transformative developments in the field of artificial intelligence.