India's Hero MotoCorp to introduce its electric vehicles in Europe

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 23:34:34 PKT

(Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) plans to launch its electric vehicles in the United Kingdom and other European markets, starting with Spain and France, the company said on Tuesday.

Hero, the country's top motorcycle manufacturer, will introduce its electric scooter brand VIDA V1 and begin commercial operations in those markets by mid-2024, it said.

The company will then expand its premium range of ICE motorcycles and scooters in Europe, it added.

Motogb is Hero's distributor in the UK, while GD France and Noria Motos, a unit of Onex Group, will be the distributors in France and Spain, respectively.

The company has been scaling up its EV presence in India and said it was on track to cover 100 Indian cities by December.