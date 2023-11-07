Italy's Brembo lowers 2023 revenue guidance after US auto strikes

Technology Technology Italy's Brembo lowers 2023 revenue guidance after US auto strikes

Italy's Brembo lowers 2023 revenue guidance after US auto strikes

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 Nov 2023 23:07:39 PKT

(Reuters) - Italian brakes maker Brembo (BRBI.MI) on Tuesday lowered its 2023 revenue guidance, citing geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds and the United Auto Workers (UAW) strikes in the United States.

Bergamo-based Brembo now expects a mid to high single-digit increase in revenue, down from previous guidance of a 10% rise.

The premium brake maker's revenue fell 1.3% in the third quarter from the year-earlier period to 969.1 million euros ($1.03 billion), while net profit slumped 26.3% to 63.3 million euros.