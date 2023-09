China's Tencent says large language AI model 'Hunyuan' available for enterprise use

07 September,2023 09:43 am

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Tencent Holdings said its large language artificial intelligence (AI) model "Hunyuan" will be available for enterprise use from Thursday.

The AI model has more than 100 billion parameters, the technology major said.