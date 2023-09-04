'Manly' men won't buy electric cars because they think it will dent their macho image

(Web Desk) : Electric vehicles (EVs) are often deemed the future of transport, with titans like Ford and Tesla racing to make them.

But a new study reveals that 'more macho' men may not see this the same way, in the bizarre belief that EVs will harm their image.

Dr Michael Parent, a researcher at the University of Texas at Austin (UT), claims that men who prioritise acting 'like a real man' are more likely to frown upon electric-powered cars.

High-performance gasoline vehicles are instead preferred as a marker of masculinity, he says, raising an alarming and unexpected uncertainty for efforts against climate change.

'It wouldn't be a main driver of climate change, but it is one more, preventable, thing that adds to the pile of issues related to climate,' Dr Parent told MailOnline.

'Although the issue could be addressed through advertising, it would probably be better for education to address healthy gender role norms to reduce precarious masculinity in general.

'That is related to a broad set of negative behaviours including sexism, homophobia, aggression, and others.'

As part of his research, Dr Parent examined the concept of 'masculine contingency' among 400 men living in the US.

Masculine contingency refers to the degree to which a person bases their self-worth on cultural standards of masculinity including toughness, status and anti-femininity.

These perceptions can be real or imagined, with all participants asked to agree or disagree with a series of statements including 'I can't respect myself if I don't live up to what it means to be a "real man".'

Answers were then compared with car purchasing habits and attitudes, examining whether gas/diesel, hybrid or electric was preferred.

Almost 40 per cent of men ranked EVs as the worst option, with many of these participants also holding the most traditional 'masculine' views.

'The prior literature has suggested that, overall, EVs may be appealing to men in terms of their fast acceleration and appeal as a technological innovation.

'However, among men, endorsement of masculinity contingency was linked to lowered preference for EVs.'

These startling results come as countless car giants are racing to develop new game-changing EVs amid heightened environmental concern against typical fuel engines.

New movements, like London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), also encourage drivers to go electric, with a £12.50 daily charge for vehicles that don't meet emission standards.

Psychologist Louise Goddard-Crawley claims the results even have roots in human evolution and long-established ideas of dominance.

'From an evolutionary perspective, throughout human evolution, traits associated with masculinity, such as physical strength and dominance, were advantageous for survival and reproduction,' she told MailOnline.

'Traditional vehicles, with their loud engines and powerful performance, could symbolise these traits, making them more appealing to some individuals who value traditional masculinity.

'Electric cars, being quieter and perhaps perceived as less powerful, may be seen as deviating from these evolutionary ideals, leading to resistance among those who strongly identify with traditional gender norms.'