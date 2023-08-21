Why people subscribe Snapchat+?

21 August,2023 07:49 pm

(Web Desk) - Snapchat has introduced a new subscription service called Snapchat+, which provides users with exclusive features and customization options within the mobile app.

Since its launch in June 2022, the service has gained over three million users.

To access the service, users can open Snapchat, tap on their profile icon, and look for a gold-tinted banner advertising Snapchat below their name.

They can then select their preferred subscription type and start a free trial period of seven days.

Users can sign up for the service using their Apple ID, Google account, or a linked debit or credit card.

Notable features of Snapchat include the ability to change the app icon and a feature that allows users to see who has rewatched their stories and some others.