US 'won't tolerate' China's ban on Micron chips: Raimondo

27 May,2023 11:27 pm

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United States "won't tolerate" China's effective ban on purchases of Micron Technology (MU.O) memory chips and is working closely with allies to address such "economic coercion," U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Saturday.

Raimondo told a news conference after a meeting of trade ministers in the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks that the U.S. "firmly opposes" China's actions against Micron.

These "target a single U.S. company without any basis in fact, and we see it as plain and simple economic coercion and we won't tolerate it, nor do we think it will be successful."