China's Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan's optical fiber network

Technology Technology China's Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan's optical fiber network

In the first phase, 5,000km of OFC is being laid to connect different cities of the country

14 March,2023 03:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Chinese telecom infrastructure company Sunwalk Group on Tuesday revealed that it had planned to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s telecom sector for the deployment of an optical fiber network stretching an area of 100,000km.

This was disclosed at a high-level meeting between a delegation of Sunwalk Group led by its Chairman Mr Hou Xingwang and Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday.

Matters related to investment in telecom infrastructure, Optical Fiber Cable laying and Right of Way were discussed during the meeting.

“Sunwalk has obtained the license to be a telecom infrastructure provider (TIP) in Pakistan. The company will lay 100,000km of fiber cable in Pakistan with an investment of $2 billion,” Syed Amin-ul Haque said.

During the meeting, there was a detailed discussion regarding investment opportunities and the telecom infrastructure sector in Pakistan, read a statement released by the Ministry of IT and Telecom.

In the first phase, 5,000km of OFC is being laid to connect different cities of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Hou said the company enjoys long-standing relations with Pakistan and provides services to various sectors.

While the Sunwalk delegation comprised Mr. LoU, Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Mr. Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Mr. Chen Dianbo, (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan) and Ms Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk #Pakistan) — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) March 14, 2023

During the meeting, the Sunwalk delegation shared that there are difficulties in laying optical cables along railway lines, highways and motorways.

The minister briefed the delegation that consultation with the Ministry of Railways and Highways Authority is ongoing regarding the right of way to laying OFC. He assured the delegation that all obstacles in this regard will be removed soon.

Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, DG Wireless Jahanzeb Rahim while the Sunwalk delegation comprises; Lou Vice President of Sunwalk Group, Tony Li (Assistant to Chairman), Chen Dianbo (COO of Sunwalk Pakistan) and Afshaan Malik (CBO of Sunwalk Pakistan) attended the meeting.