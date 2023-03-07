US state AGs demand TikTok comply with consumer protection investigation

Review sought over internal TikTok communications on deceptive conduct engagement, Florida AG

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US state attorney generals have demanded that TokTok should comply with the investigation regarding consumer protection.

A group of 45 stated AGs have demanded TikTok, Chinese owned social media app, produce subpoenaed materials sought in an ongoing investigation.

The Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has said that states have sought to review the internal TikTok communications to determine whether the company engaged in deceptive conduct that had harmed the mental health of TikTok users, especially children and teenagers.

The states urged a Tennessee court to compel TikTok’s request for information, on Monday.

