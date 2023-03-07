Silvergate crisis further deepens

Shares fall 11%; bank suspends crypto payment network expressing doubts over viability of business

07 March,2023 02:13 am

(Reuters) - The crisis of Silvergate Capital has further deepened as its shares fall as much as 11 percent after the bank suspended its crypto payment network expressing doubts over the viability of its business.

The stock of crypto currency had, later in the day, reversed losses to trade three percent higher at $5.94 by 06:10 GMT.

Other crypto stocks were still in negative territory. Signature Bank was down 1.8 percent, BTC mining machine makers Ebang International lost one percent, Canaan dropped six percent and BTC buyer Microstrategy fell about 1.5 percent.

Shares of Silvergate had hit a record low of $4.86 on Friday after shedding about 98 percent of their value since all time high close in November 2021 and wiping out more than $7 billion from the company’s market capitalization.

