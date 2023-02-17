Bitcoin in eight month high surpasses $25,000

Regulatory crackdowns continue but there's increasing feeling of relief that worst is behind, Craig Erlam

17 February,2023 03:23 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - Bitcoin reached an eight-month high on Thursday and surpassed $25,000 as the unstable cryptocurrency continues to grow despite pressure from US officials.

The value of the digital coin has increased by 50% since the beginning of the year but it is still a long way from its all-time high of $68,992 hit in November 2021.

On Thursday Bitcoin surpassed $25,000 for the first time since August, reaching $25,249, its highest level since June. The markets including cryptocurrencies, are being supported by a more upbeat view for the global economy with the Paris and London stock indexes setting record highs on Thursday.

Craig Erlam, an analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said, "Regulatory crackdowns continue to cause some uneasiness but there's certainly an increasing feeling of relief that the worst is behind it for the business and 2023 might be a much better year."

In response to the controversy generated by the recent insolvencies of FTX and Alameda Research, the US authorities are tightening their control over the cryptocurrency industry. The catastrophic collapse of FTX, formerly the most well-known cryptocurrency exchange in the world, left nine million users stranded and US prosecutors prosecuted creator Sam Bankman-Fried for fraud.

