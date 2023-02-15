Microsoft to defend $69 billion for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard

Technology Technology Microsoft to defend $69 billion for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard

It agreed to 10-year arrangement with Nintendo to make "Call of Duty" on Nintendo platforms

15 February,2023 06:00 am

(Reuters) - In a confidential hearing on February 21, Microsoft will make one more effort to defend its $69 billion offer for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard, the US software firm announced on Tuesday.

After receiving a declaration of concerns from the European Commission warning about the potential anti-competitive impacts of the purchase, the business requested the hearing.

To better compete with market heavyweights Tencent and Sony announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in January of last year. However the Xbox maker has encountered regulatory challenges in Europe, Great Britain and the United States.

After the hearing, Microsoft is anticipated to provide remedies.

It has agreed to a 10-year arrangement with Nintendo to make "Call of Duty" available on Nintendo platforms. This move was made to appease competition authorities, but Sony, which wants the agreement to be banned, has criticized it.

