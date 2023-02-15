Hyundai, Kia will provide software upgrades to 8.3 million US vehicles

Upgrade to reduce rising car thefts using technique made famous on TikTok, social media platforms

15 February,2023 05:58 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In an effort to reduce rising car thefts using a technique made famous on TikTok and other social media platforms Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp will provide software upgrades to 8.3 million US vehicles, the Korean automakers announced on Tuesday.

Nationwide distribution of TikTok videos demonstrating how to steal vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2019 without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft equipment has occurred. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this caused at least 14 documented collisions and eight fatalities.

According to the automakers and NHTSA the free upgrade will be available for 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles in the country. According to the NHTSA the updated software updates theft alarm software logic to prolong length of alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and needs the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the car on.

Two significant insurance providers reportedly stopped selling new plans for Hyundai and Kia automobiles with a high risk of theft, according to a USA Today article from last month.

Many Hyundai and affiliated Kia automobiles from the 2015–19 model years lack electronic immobilizers, which stop break-ins and ignition bypass. Almost all automobiles produced by other manufacturers during that time period come standard with the functionality.

Hyundai will also provide consumers a window sticker warning potential thieves that the car has anti-theft features.

Kia announced that it has begun informing owners about the upgrade and expected to make it accessible to the majority of owners within the following several months. Since November 2022, 77 law enforcement organizations in 12 states have received more than 26,000 steering wheel locks from the automobile manufacturers.

Kia said that depending to supply it still continues to make steering wheel locks accessible at no cost through interested local law enforcement organizations.