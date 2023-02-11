ChatGPT as much important as internet, Bill Gates

Artificial intelligence has been able to read, write and now comprehend

11 February,2023 06:58 am

(Reuters) – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks that the development of ChatGPT, a chatbot that remarkably mimics human replies to user inquiries, was just as important as the creation of the internet. He said this in an interview with German business newspaper Handelsblatt that was published on Friday,

"Up until recently, artificial intelligence was able to read and write, but not comprehend. By assisting in the creation of bills or letters, innovative apps like ChatGPT will increase the productivity of numerous office tasks. This is going to alter the globe, "He stated in remarks translated into German.

The fastest-growing consumer app in history is ChatGPT, created by American company OpenAI with support from Microsoft Corp.

