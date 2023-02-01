PTA degrades Wikipedia's services for 48 hours

01 February,2023 06:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday degraded the services of Wikipedia in the country for two days upon non-compliance of the PTA’s instructions to block blasphemous content on the platform.

The authority stated that the platform would be blocked permanently if its instructions were not complied with in 48 hours. The PTA had contacted the platform to block the content, however, the popular information giant neither complied with nor appeared before the authority.

A degradation of service attack is a type of denial of service (DoS) attack geared toward disrupting the service, speed and response time of a network or website.